Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Target Price at C$40.44

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Parkland stock opened at C$32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.5741475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

