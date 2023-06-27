Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $62.73

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,634.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $1,785,318. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

