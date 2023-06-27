Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $62.73

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.73.
Several equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,634.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $1,785,318. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Featured Stories
