Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target at $1.76

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.76.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

