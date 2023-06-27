Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) PT at $41.88

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 498,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2,881.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

