Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Price Target at $160.58

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.25.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. M&T Bank has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

