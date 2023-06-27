Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Target Price at $102.78

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get WNS alerts:

Institutional Trading of WNS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,887,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,609,000 after acquiring an additional 280,175 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 951,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.