Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $479.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $479.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.2 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $336.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

