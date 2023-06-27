Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) is set to post its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.