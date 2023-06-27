Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) is set to post its 3/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Aethlon Medical from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.