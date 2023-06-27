SIGNA Sports United (SSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its 3/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SIGNA Sports United Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SSU opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. SIGNA Sports United has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free research report on SIGNA Sports United from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than SIGNA Sports United
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.