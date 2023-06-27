SIGNA Sports United (SSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its 3/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSU opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. SIGNA Sports United has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

