FY2023 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Cut by Analyst

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS opened at $16.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.84.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.