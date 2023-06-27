FY2023 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Boosted by Zacks Research

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $82.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.