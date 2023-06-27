The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ODP in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Lick expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.00 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ODP’s FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Get ODP alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

ODP Stock Down 0.5 %

ODP opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. ODP has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ODP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after buying an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ODP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.