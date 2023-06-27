FY2023 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for PG&E in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

PG&E Stock Down 0.2 %

PCG stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,520 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

