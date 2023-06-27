Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of C$19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.48 million.

ASM opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

