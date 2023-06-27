KORE Group Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KORE Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for KORE Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for KORE Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

KORE Group Stock Performance

NYSE KORE opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KORE Group

In other KORE Group news, Director Tomer Yosef-Or bought 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $27,878.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 87,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KORE Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KORE Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

