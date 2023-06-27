Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NEOG opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 534.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. Neogen has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Neogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Neogen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

