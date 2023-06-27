Analysts Set Expectations for ARC Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for ARC Resources in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for ARC Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.32.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARX opened at C$18.24 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The company has a market cap of C$11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.43.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 35.33%.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.