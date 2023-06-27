Southern California Bancorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.
Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter.
Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance
Southern California Bancorp Company Profile
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
