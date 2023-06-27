Southern California Bancorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCALGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCALGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $14.25 on Monday. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

