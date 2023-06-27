Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.85.

Mullen Group Trading Down 0.7 %

MTL opened at C$14.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.88. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$10.83 and a 52 week high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.15. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of C$497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.00 million.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

