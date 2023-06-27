Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.59 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Accenture in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the information technology services provider will earn $11.59 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.47 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Accenture stock opened at $297.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.79 and a 200-day moving average of $280.21. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

