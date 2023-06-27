Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.493 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.