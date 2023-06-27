NanoXplore Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.13 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 11.36%.
NanoXplore Price Performance
Shares of GRA stock opened at C$3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$519.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.89. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
