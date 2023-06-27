Zacks Research Comments on Bandwidth Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Bandwidth Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAND. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of BAND opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $333.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.28. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

