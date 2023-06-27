Terex Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

TEX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

TEX stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $61,361,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

