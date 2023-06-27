Brokers Offer Predictions for Empire’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.

Empire Increases Dividend

Empire Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

