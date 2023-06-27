Brokers Offer Predictions for Transocean Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transocean in a report released on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Transocean Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.91. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 4,396.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,463,189 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Transocean by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,874,398 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 380,634 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,197,416 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,912 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.