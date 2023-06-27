HC Wainwright Comments on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49).

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

