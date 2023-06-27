Analysts Offer Predictions for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.19. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $15.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $395.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $371.59 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.15.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

