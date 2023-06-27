Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Issued By Zacks Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

