ManpowerGroup Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

MAN opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

