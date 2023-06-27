GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for GameStop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

GME has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

GME stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,700.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 458,842 shares of company stock worth $10,337,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

