Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Credit Acceptance Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Credit Acceptance in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $10.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.85. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $45.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s FY2024 earnings at $48.45 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.76 EPS.

CACC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $488.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $617.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

