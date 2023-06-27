Patterson Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PDCO opened at $31.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.