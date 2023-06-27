Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Issued By Zacks Research

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ryanair in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Ryanair’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryanair’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

RYAAY stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $109.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

