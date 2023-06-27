StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $12,757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $12,429,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 938,373 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.