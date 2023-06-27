Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WHLM opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
