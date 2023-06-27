WISeKey International Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 5th (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, July 5th. The 1-2.5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 5th.

WISeKey International Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of WKEY opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WISeKey International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in WISeKey International by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 241.6% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.