Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 521.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Up 3.2 %

Nano Dimension stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nano Dimension Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 678,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 518,780 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 291,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,914,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 210,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 568,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 181,973 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.