Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 521.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%.
Nano Dimension Stock Up 3.2 %
Nano Dimension stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.74.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
