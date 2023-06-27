Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will be posting its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindsay Stock Performance

LNN stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $116.16 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

