Concentrix (CNXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its 5/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Concentrix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.