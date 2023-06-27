BlackBerry (BB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its 5/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

