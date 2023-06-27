American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
