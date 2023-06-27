American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

