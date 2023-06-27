Progress Software (PRGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce its 5/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progress Software Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 227,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,876,000 after buying an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Company Profile



Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

