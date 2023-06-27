Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is set to announce its 5/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter. Rite Aid has set its FY 2024 guidance at -$4.93–$4.44 EPS and its FY24 guidance at ($4.93)-($4.44) EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rite Aid Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.
