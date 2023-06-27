Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is set to announce its 5/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter. Rite Aid has set its FY 2024 guidance at -$4.93–$4.44 EPS and its FY24 guidance at ($4.93)-($4.44) EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rite Aid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

