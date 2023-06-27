BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$203.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.34 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 60.84%.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$9.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

