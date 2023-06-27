Corus Entertainment (CJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$343.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.80 million.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.