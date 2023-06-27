Global Blue Group (GB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. Global Blue Group has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blue Group stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

