McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

