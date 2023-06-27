Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Tom Jenkins Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Tom Jenkins purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £29,760 ($37,838.53).

Tristel Price Performance

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.61) on Tuesday. Tristel plc has a twelve month low of GBX 272 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 440 ($5.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £171.32 million, a PE ratio of 5,178.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 359.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 351.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76.

Get Tristel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Tristel in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 390 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.