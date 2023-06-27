Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Peter Dubens Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) insider Peter Dubens purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £892,000 ($1,134,138.59).

Peter Dubens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Peter Dubens acquired 300,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of £1,404,000 ($1,785,123.97).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

LON OCI opened at GBX 447.50 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £789.48 million, a P/E ratio of 352.36 and a beta of 0.71. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 355 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 485 ($6.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 464.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.28.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

